First Alert overnight for freezing rain

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for areas to the west of I-85 from 9 PM Thursday to 12 PM Friday, including counties to the west and north of Charlotte, due to the potential for around 0.10” of ice accumulation Friday morning, which could cause icy spots and dangerous travel on area roads. We are not ruling out scattered areas that exceed .10” of freezing rain, but we remain optimistic that ice accumulations won’t reach the point where widespread power outages become a concern.