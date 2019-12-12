First Alert overnight for freezing rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT has been declared from the WBTV weather team for Friday, to highlight the potential for freezing rain in the morning, and widespread rain into Friday afternoon and night.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for areas to the west of I-85 from 9 PM Thursday to 12 PM Friday, including counties to the west and north of Charlotte, due to the potential for around 0.10” of ice accumulation Friday morning, which could cause icy spots and dangerous travel on area roads. We are not ruling out scattered areas that exceed .10” of freezing rain, but we remain optimistic that ice accumulations won’t reach the point where widespread power outages become a concern.
The freezing rain is expected to start around midnight and continue into the predawn hours Friday, with more of a plain, cold rain for the rest of Friday afternoon, evening and night. Friday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 30s, hovering around the freezing mark, with Friday afternoon high temperatures expected to only rise into the lower 40s.
Rain showers will linger Friday night, yet taper off into Saturday morning, as Saturday morning low temperatures start off in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Saturday will feature partial clearing, still can’t rule out a parting shot of showers later in the afternoon with a vigorous upper level low rolling across the Carolinas. High temperatures will return to the mid 50s.
We’re also watching for the potential for a burst of snow Saturday night across the mountains with 2” – 4” possible.
Sunday will feature big improvements, with mostly sunny skies developing, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
A few rain showers will be possible for next Monday, with a better chance for more rain developing on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday of next week, is expected to stay dry, yet cooler, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
