First Alert: Moderate to heavy rain showers continue into the first part of weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for the entire WBTV viewing area Friday as rain showers impact your day. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times with a relatively low threat for severe weather.
While there will be some breaks in the rain showers, those breaks will be few and far between as bands of moisture continue to flow across the region from southwest to northeast.
The highest rainfall totals will likely be east of I-77, most locations will receive between an inch to an inch and a half rain through Saturday afternoon.
To add insult to injury, yhe relentless rain showers will be accompanied by chilly air as temperatures climb only about 10° into the lower 40s across the Carolinas this afternoon.
Anticipate the continuation of rain showers through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, however, the activity should dissipate by midday Saturday before sunshine emigres. Highs will hit the mid 50s Saturday afternoon before reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday.
Dry conditions will be short-lived as another front is expected to move across the Carolinas early next week.
Have a Fantastic Friday,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.