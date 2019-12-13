Fifth Third Bank Hands out $200,000 in Grants

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Fifth Third Bank Foundation announced grant winners for its Strengthening Our Communities Fund. The bank handed out $200,000 in grant money Friday at the Mint Museum. The money went to local non profits that focus on affordable housing, financial stability, and small business development. Fifth Third Bank officials say they want to build on its communities fund. Officials say at the end of 2019, $10.5 million will have been invested across Fifth Third’s footprint through the Strengthening Our Communities Fund.