Wreath laying at Salisbury National Cemetery on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special event to lay wreaths at each marker in the National Cemetery in Salisbury will take place on Saturday.
The event is being coordinated by the Rolling Thunder Chapter 6 based in Winston-Salem. It is scheduled to begin at noon.
According to a press release, “this is a very important event for a couple of reasons, first, because it honors those heroes that have paid the ultimate sacrifice or gone on before us. The second reason is that this year we are expecting to be able to place a wreath on each headstone in the cemetery.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.