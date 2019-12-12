Williams, Howard host App State

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Howard's C. Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.