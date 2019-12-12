Vance Cougars ready to finish some unfinished business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a crushing loss in the 4AA state title game in 2018, Vance is back and ready to finish some unfinished business in 2019.
Saturday, the Cougars will take on 13-0 Leesville Road in the 4AA state championship in Chapel Hill.
Last year, Vance took on Wake Forest in the title game on a rainy, cold Friday night in Durham.
The game was tied at 7 late in the 4th quarter. Wake Forest lined up for the possible go ahead field goal with under a minute to play. The field goal would be blocked by Stefon Thompson but the ball would come to rest on the one yard line. That’s where Vance would take over possession.
Very next play, Vance would fumble in the end zone and would recover the ball, but the ball would still be in the end zone. That resulted in a safety with 32 seconds to play. GAME OVER!
Wake Forest won 9-7.
“I replay clips of that moment to ingrain it in their heads that you were 2 points away from winning it all last year,” said 1st year Vance head coach Glenwood Ferebee. “Now that we are back here, let’s take care of business.”
And this team has done just that.
The Cougars are 12-2 behind a defense that is only giving up 9 points per game and an offense that is finally hitting their stride at the right time.
As good as the defense has been, it was a humbling loss to Hough 41-28 in the regular season finale that set the wheels in motion to get this team to this point.
“The kids really turned it on after we lost to Hough,” said coach. “They were on a mission to get to this point and you tell by the way we’ve been playing in the last few weeks.”
This run in the playoffs for Vance is one of the most dominating we have seen by a road team in North Carolina playoff history. Every game in the post season has been on the road for the Cougars.
They shutout #7 seed Butler 21-0. Then they beat the #2 seed and conference rival Mallard Creek 13-7. They followed that up with a victory over #3 seed West Forsyth 35-7. And finally, they beat #1 seed Richmond Senior 38-7. Yes, they beat #1, #2, and #3 all on the road to get to the state championship game.
Most of the talk all season was about Mallard Creek and Myers Park and who would make it to the 4AA state title game. Vance took that to heart and put in work. They certain thank their doubter along the way.
“You hear the rumbling on social media and the message boards,” said coach Ferebee. “Some of their former coaches have been doubting them. That really fueled the kids. This Saturday, we’re going to try and make all the doubters wrong again.”
