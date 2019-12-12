Teen trapped in burning truck looking for Good Samaritans who helped him escape

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County teen found himself in a desperate situation on Tuesday night. He was trapped in the cab of his overturned pickup truck when it caught fire. He was alone on a country road. And while he was able to call 911, it may have been the quick actions of two strangers that saved his life.
“I remember hitting on the side, my head jerking to the side and first thing that went through my mind is grab my phone, try to find my phone," said Ryan Clary, 17, of Mount Ulla. “I didn’t realize the curve was as close as it was, the curve found me before I found the curve.”
Clary says he was going too fast on Tuesday night. “The curve came up quicker than I thought it would," Clary said.
It happened along White Road near Highway 801 in western Rowan County. Clary was driving his 1994 Ford pickup.
“Just sort of going too quick for it, couldn’t slow down, skidded off the road, the ditch was there.”
The truck overturned on the driver’s side and Ryan was trapped.
“I figured out I could get the passenger door open, but I couldn’t hold it open and to climb out.”
That’s when he saw the flash of flames beneath the hood.
“I noticed the fire in the engine, I was like, okay, I don’t want to be in here. That’s when the panic set in because I realized I couldn’t get out, I couldn’t get leverage enough to kick out the windshield if I needed to.”
Right about then, two cars appeared.
“I was able to put my hand out the vent window by opening it and just waving my hand and they came up and helped and they were able to hold open the door so I could get out.”
Minutes later firefighters from the Locke Fire Department arrived.
“The flames had fully engulfed the inside of the truck, if the people had not arrived there was little to no chance of anything.”
Who were these two Good Samaritans? At this point, it is not known. They didn’t stick around long enough to give their names to the NCSHP troopers who investigated the accident.
Ryan described one as an older man with a beard, the other, a younger woman wearing what Ryan thinks was a National Guard or Army Reserve uniform…whoever you are, the Clary family is very grateful to you.
“Thank you…if no one else had come down the road it would have been pretty bad…thank you. My dad wants to try and find them, he wants to buy them lunch, because obviously it helped out quite a bit.”
Ryan said another takeaway from this is that you should never speed, especially when it’s raining and you’re on a road you’re not used. He says that’s a lesson he’s learned the hard way.
“Slow down, yeah, even if you think you know a road make sure you’re following the speed limit because I know I was going a little bit quicker than the speed limit," Clary added.
