Teen pleads guilty to attacking 72-year-old Surfside Beach woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attacking a 72-year-old woman in her Surfside Beach area home this past summer.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Nicholas Rios pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in the July 19 attack of the woman.
Judge Michael Nettles then sentenced Rios to 35 years in prison for the burglary charge and 30 years each for the other counts. The sentences will run concurrently for 35 years, the release stated.
Rios must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible to be considered for parole and must register as a sex offender after his release.
In November, a judge ruled Rios would be tried as an adult for the attack, which left the victim with “extensive injuries,” prosecutors said.
