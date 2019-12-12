Some N.C. schools announce delays ahead of potential freezing rain

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are delaying Friday classes in anticipation of potentially icy road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas to the west of I-85 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday, including counties to the west and north of Charlotte, due to the potential for up to 0.10” of ice accumulation Friday morning, which could cause icy spots and dangerous travel on area roads.
Several schools in the N.C. high country have announced delays:
- Alexander County Schools - 3 hour delay
- Burke County Schools - 2 hour delay
- Caldwell County Schools - 2 hour delay
- Catawba County Schools - 3 hour delay
- Hickory Public Schools - 3 hour delay
- Newton-Conover City Schools - 3 hour delay
- Rutherford County Schools - 2 hour delay
The freezing rain is expected to start around midnight and continue until around daybreak Friday, with more of a plain, cold rain for the rest of Friday afternoon, evening and night.
Friday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 30s, hovering around the freezing mark, with Friday afternoon high temperatures expected to only rise into the lower 40s.
