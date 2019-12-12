Shooting in Concord leaves one injured, one charged

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt and another was charged and jailed after a shooting in Concord.
According to the report, Concord police were dispatched after someone called 911 to report that someone was outside the apartments on Kenbrook Lane yelling that someone had been shot.
Once officers were on scene, they found Kody Walden suffering from a gunshot wound in the right hip. After speaking with witnesses, police say Ectaviea Bryant, 19, of Rutledge, Georgia, had began shooting while he was inside an apartment with Walden and several others.
Bryant was taken into custody for assault inflicting serious bodily injury and is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.