Previously deported Mexican felon found in N.C.; indicted on re-entry charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old Mexican who was previously deported has been indicted on a charge of re-entering the U.S. illegally as an aggravated felon, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.
A federal grand jury indicted Simon Lopez-Mariano on the charge that could put him in prison for 20 years and/or pay a $250,000 fine if he is convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Lopez-Marino was deported following a first-degree attempted robbery conviction.
He was recently located in Wake County.
ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.