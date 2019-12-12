Person found dead in Gaston County residential fire

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An individual has been found deceased following a fire in Gaston County early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred off of John Fraley Road near Dallas at around 1:00 a.m.
Officials with Gaston County arrived at the scene to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Upon entering the residence, firefighters entered the home and located the body of the occupant inside.
First responders from multiple nearby agencies helped to contain the blaze and the fire is being actively investigated by the Gaston County Police Department.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.