One of the main roads heading into Fort Mill is closed. Here’s how long.

FORT MILL, S.C. (John Marks/Rock Hill Herald) - A section of North Dobys Bridge Road heading into Fort Mill is closed to traffic for much of Thursday and Friday. Then again starting early next week.
The Town of Fort Mill put out public notice the section of North Dobys between Fort Mill Parkway and Williams Road closed Thursday morning for road work. Detour signs are posted.
Closures are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They started Thursday and will continue Friday, then again Dec. 16-18.
That stretch of North Dobys connects downtown businesses, the Paradise community, the Fort Mill Square shopping center and areas along Tom Hall Street to schools, homes and routes both to Rock Hill and Indian Land via the parkway bypass. It also includes the access point to Dobys Bridge Park.
Drivers coming from the Indian Land or Rock Hill sides can bypass the area along Fort Mill Parkway, heading up to the Hensley Road or Tom Hall intersections. Drivers coming from downtown can take Hensley or Tom Hall and connect with the bypass.