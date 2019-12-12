One of the main roads heading into Fort Mill is closed. Here’s how long.

Road notice: A portion of N. Dobys Bridge Road will be closed for road work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 & Dec. 13. The work will then continue between Dec. 16 & Dec. 18. This closure affects the portion from Fort Mill Parkway to Williams Rd. Detour signs will be posted. pic.twitter.com/vPyD1GGVMr