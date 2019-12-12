NCDOT ‘suspends’ hundreds of projects, including Steele Creek Rd. widening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of road projects across North Carolina that were in the planning stages are now ‘suspended,’ or put on hold.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is all about budget – making sure the department can keep above the state-mandated $300 million it is required to have in cash reserves, after natural disasters and Map Act settlements were costly over the last few years.
NCDOT says these suspensions have not yet pushed any construction dates back, but they say as soon as a project is taken off the suspension list, its construction schedule will be re-evaluated. That is what has some people on edge - the uncertainty now, of that timeline.
“I don’t know how much more we can take with the traffic down here,” Steele Creek resident Virginia Keogh says.
The road problems in her area are increasingly real to the people who live there.
“Every day we face the reality of not being able to even sometimes get out of our driveways,” she says.
She and her neighbor’s are apprehensive about seeing construction equipment alongside a road they believe cannot handle any more growth.
“[Council is] approving all of this building, without giving any consideration to the infrastructure,” Dave Willard says.
“It’s just going to be a mob scene,” Angela Cunningham says. “It’s going to be more people than these roads can handle.”
The main stretch of Steele Creek Road – Highway 160 – was in the planning stages for widening, bringing it to four to six lanes depending on the area, with construction set to begin in 2024. Now, that project is on the suspension list along with hundreds of others.
Residents like Keogh say they are less concerned with the issue of money, and want to see action taken more quickly to fix the busy roads.
“They talk about budget problems? Not our problem,” she says. “Our problem is the traffic.”
NCDOT says the 160 widening is still scheduled to start in 2024. However, that could change once it is off the suspension list, and is re-evaluated.
Meanwhile, people who live there are wondering how this suspension will affect city council’s consideration of re-zoning permits and development projects. Council member at large Dimple Ajmera says it will not, for now.
“[It will] if it affects the construction timeline,” Ajmera says. “But so far, we have been told there is no impact to construction timeline. And as of right now, if it stands that construction does not get impacted, which means our timeline doesn’t change, it wouldn’t necessarily impact the rezoning decision.”
NCDOT expects that in the first half of 2020, the department will be able to pull ‘many’ projects off the suspension list. Which projects that will be and when will be decided on a case-by-case basis, with preference likely given to those supposed to start the soonest.
All the projects put on hold are ones in the planning process – currently, no construction has been delayed.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.