Mountains brace for another wintry blast

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another wintry blast heading into the Carolinas Thursday night with possible sleet and freezing rain from the foothills into the mountains.
In Boone, where graduation ceremonies are scheduled at Appalachian State University, Jacob Smith’s family is hoping the worst of the weather will stay away. “I’m graduating tomorrow,” said Jacob, “And hopefully the weather will be good.”
Road crews are ready to tackle any problems that do develop. While some counties did spread brine on the roads, Boone Public works did not. “The rain will wash it away, “ said Justin Stines. Trucks are lined up to go out if needed when the storm arrives and they would use salt and some brine then and even have something else mixed in, said Stines. “Beet juice.”
The vegetable juice helps salt work at lower temperatures and has been used in Boone for a number of winters. So far, they have not had to use much this year but the season is just beginning. “We have a long way to go,” said Stines.
