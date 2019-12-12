Local teen meets NFL star through Dream on 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at Hopewell High School had a personal dream come true recently after he had the opportunity to meet with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.
Norman, previously a star player for the Panthers during their Super Bowl run in 2015, teamed up with Hopewell and the team at Dream on 3 to help bring Musa Kargbo to his home in DC.
Kargbo, a local 18-year-old, has always wanted to meet Norman since his time in Carolina. Recently, with the help of his classmates and Dream on 3, he was surprised with a rally at the school in which the band and cheerleaders paraded Musa around the hallways to ‘honor’ him before he got into a limo and headed to the airport.
The teen was flown to Washington D.C. where he had the opportunity to come to Josh Norman’s home. Norman welcomed Musa at the garage before taking him into his game room. During the house tour, Kargbo was Facetimed by Cam Newton, who asked the teen to, ‘...tell Josh to send me your address now so I can send you a better looking jersey’.
After the visit, Musa had the chance to watch a Redskins game from a suite in their stadium.
While watching the game, he kept on his personal jersey from Norman, signed on the back with a message of support and love: ‘1-2-3...Dream!’
