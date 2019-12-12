Local recording artist provides new spin on “Little Drummer Boy”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Virillion Music announces the release of a new single, Little Drummer Boy by well-known local composer and recording artist, Marc Hoffman. The single features Hoffman’s new, jazz-influenced arrangement of the Christmas classic.
Hoffman says, “The Little Drummer Boy has been a favorite of mine for many years and I am delighted to share a new arrangement of this holiday favorite with you. There’s something so beautiful in the simplicity of the song and I have tried to stay true to the original arrangement while adding my own, modern touch.”
The track, featuring vocal, piano and percussion, also features guest artist, bassist Nelson Rios. “Nelson’s incredibly tasteful bass track was a big part of this recording and I can’t thank him enough for playing!,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman’s original jazz and concert works have been performed live and on radio across the US and in the UK, France, Canada and The Netherlands. His latest CD, Late September, along with previous albums can be you heard on all streaming sites such as Spotify, CD Baby, and iTunes..
Also an author, Hoffman’s Essential Worship Keyboard is published by Emerald Books and a picture book, Sleep, Little Child by Virillion Music Publishing.
Hoffman was born in NC, received a degree in composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts, and completed additional study in film composition at the University of Southern California. He also studied at The Dartington International Summer School of Music in Devon, England. After establishing himself as a composer and performer of classical, choral, film, theatre, and pop music, Marc Hoffman began pursuing his passion for jazz in the early 1990s.
As a pianist and vocalist, Hoffman performs over 100 dates a year with a repertoire of original jazz and his own arrangements of standards, ballads. He most often performs with his trio, but works as a soloist and with other ensembles as well, at concerts, festivals, clubs, and other public and private events. Hoffman’s concert, jazz and popular music has been performed and broadcast across the US and in the UK and Europe.
His composition teachers have included David Ott, Leo Arnaud, Neil Hefti, and Sherwood Shaffer. Hoffman is also founder and Artistic Director of the Salisbury School of Music.
