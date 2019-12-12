Investigators say wild boars to blame for attacks on horses in South Carolina

“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”