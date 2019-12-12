First Alert: Freezing rain develops tonight across portions of NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a frosty cold start, temperatures will struggle to climb much past the upper 40s across the WBTV viewing area this afternoon.
Clear skies will produce ample sunshine for the first part of the day ahead of an increase in cloud cover this afternoon into the evening in advance of our next big weather maker.
A significant downhill shift is expected in the weather pattern across the WBTV viewing over the next 24-48 hours as winter weather sets it sights on the region – generally – N / W of I-85, therefore a First Alert is effect for the entire day Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the NWS ahead of the arrival of a wintry mix primarily consisting of freezing rain capable of producing a light glaze of ice on just about everything – especially bridges and overpasses. The advisory goes into effect tonight and lasts through midday Friday as areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Escarpment, the I-40 corridor, and the northern Charlotte suburbs should anticipate the arrival freezing rain.
The latest models suggest ice accumulations will be around one-tenth of an inch. While this estimate seems rather insignificant, a small amount of ice could produce rather difficult and hazardous travel conditions during the Friday morning commute.
So, you may want to allow a little extra time to get out the door Friday and certainly be cautious in your travels. Widespread rain will fan out across the entire region by mid-morning Friday and continue Friday night before tapering down early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will likely be close to one inch by the time the storm pulls away Saturday.
While Friday will be cold and damp with lows starting in the low to mid 30s and highs only reaching the lower 40s, the weekend holds more promise as drier and warmer air arrives with highs reaching the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s by Sunday.
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
