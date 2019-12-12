East Charlotteans hoping for revitalization from MLS headquarters at Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayor Vi Lyles laid out plans for MLS in Charlotte in a letter she wrote to MLS commissioner Don Garber.
A key element of this letter was confirmation that the city aims to put several elements of the franchise on the Eastland mall site in East Charlotte.
Mayor Lyles wrote that the plan is for “the Charlotte MLS franchise locating its headquarters and practice facilities on the Eastland site.”
For three decades Landmark Diner has been an East Charlotte staple and throughout the years, employees have noticed changes.
“We used to be busy busy busy all the time, especially when there were bars open around here," hostess Jessica Phillips said.
The decline of Eastland Mall caused ripple effects and now they hope new construction will mean positive change.
“It’s a very good location for the right business I think because it’s close to downtown Charlotte,” Jim Alexander said.
Alexander has called East Charlotte home for 28 years. He thinks soccer at the site means opportunities.
“I do think this would be very good for the whole area around here,” he said. “Bring in some different businesses, bring in more money to the area.”
His only concern is more people on the roads.
“I do think they’re going to have to do some more construction to deal with the issue of traffic," he said.
But he says it would give people something to root for.
"We'll have a team to follow."
Server Elizabeth Shires hopes it will give people another reason to head East.
“Just to show ya know that you can put business in this area and it succeed I mean we’ve been here 30 years," Shires said. "It’d be a good thing for us.”
Managing Partner at Crosland Southeast, Tim Settema, also sent a statement reading quote:
"We are thrilled that the Eastland site continues to be included in the conversations surrounding MLS. The MLS headquarters, practice fields and community fields would be transformational for the Eastland area and are fully compatible with our vision for the redevelopment.”
