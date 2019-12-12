Dozens of dogs seized in animal cruelty case in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thirty-four animals were seized from a location in Caldwell County Wednesday following an investigation.
Caldwell County officials say they arrested Amanda Gouge at a location on Petra Mill Road in Granite Falls, where they seized 33 dogs and one kitten.
The pets were checked by veterinarians and four of the rescued animals remain in veterinary care.
An investigation into the case began Sunday.
Gouge faces charges of animal cruelty.
