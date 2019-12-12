Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man accused of armed robbery at multiple Charlotte 7-Eleven stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the suspect in multiple armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Charlotte.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police have connected the same man to three different incidents.
Johnson said detectives believe the suspect robbed a 7-Eleven on Brookshire Blvd on June 1, then returned to the store on June 14 to attempt another robbery. The detective said the man was armed with a knife in both cases.
Johnson said the man robbed another 7-Eleven this past weekend. The incident happened Sunday at a 7-Eleven on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
Surveillance video shows the man casually walk into the store and approach the front counter. Johnson said the suspect was armed with a gun in this particular case.
“I believe he’s a bold individual. He wears pretty much the same thing every time he goes to commit these crimes. In one case he walked the victim outside and chased the victim through the parking lot,” explained Johnson.
Johnson said that during the most recent robbery attempt, the man was able to get away with money.
The detective advises all store clerks to comply with the suspect during a robbery attempt.
“We recommend that they be cooperative with the suspect and just follow through the demands that the suspect gives them so they can live another day. These situations can turn deadly if victims deny the suspects what they want,” said Johnson.
In surveillance footage of each 7-Eleven incident, the suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie. His face is never covered.
“I think he’s a very bold individual, a very aggressive individual. I think he’ll do anything at all means to get that money or get what he came for,” said Johnson.
The detective is hoping someone will help police identify the man before he attempts to rob another store. Johnson said the man is about 5’6”.
Anyone with information about the man should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.