Charlotte man pleads guilty in brutal killings of wife’s parents

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Vurnel Smith Jr will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty Thursday to the brutal murders of his wife’s parents in 2017.
Smith’s former wife addressed him in court for the last time today. Two years after the murder and emotions were still very raw.
“My life was turned upside down in a blink of an eye,” the victim said. I lost my two best friends and almost my own life by the one person I thought was supposed to protect me. My husband."
Because she’s a victim, we’re choosing not to show her face or reveal her name.
“It is now time for you to pay for the horrible crimes your committed," she said.
The case started when police say Smith went to his wife’s house, knocked her unconscious, and held her against her will for days. Smith then killed his wife’s parents. Jacqueline Gordon-White’s body was found in the house. Rufus Gordon’s body was in the trunk of a car that Smith’s wife used to get away.
Police say his wife drove to the hospital and didn't know her father's body was in the trunk.
Smith went on the run for days but eventually turned himself in.
In Dec. 2018, officials questioned whether did Smith understood what was happening and the charges against him. He was ultimately found competent to stand trial.
Smith was facing the death penalty, but was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty. This was part of a plea agreement between the defendant and the prosecution.
“The main driver for that is finality of this case for this family,” said Bill Bunting who is an assistant district attorney in Mecklenburg County. "If a death penalty is handed down by a jury, it goes on for years, it goes on for decades. This plea today gives finality to this family and makes this case done.
But before Smith went away for life,he used his last moments as a free man to address the courtroom and his ex-wife, saying he had the upmost respect for the people he admitted to a murdering.
“The relationship I had with Mr. and Mrs. Gordon, I had the upmost respect for Mr. Rufus and Ms. Jackie. For her to point fingers at me like I’m this monster...if I’m a monster she created it,” Smith said.
