Authorities asking for public’s help to identify man recovered from river

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was recovered from a river.
The body was was recovered from the Cooper River in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Jan. 7, 2019 at 9:50 a.m.
“This individual is approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, may be between the ages of 18-35 and does not have any tattoos, scars or dental work,” said officials with the coroner’s office."He was wearing Banana Republic Pants and Doc Maarten boots."
The coroner’s office also provided a sketch of the man’s likeness of the unknown individual as well as pictures of pants and boots that were found on the man.
Anyone with information or who has concerns regarding a missing person that fits this description is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at (843) 746-4030.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.