Two wanted in fatal shooting of NoDa restaurant owner Scott Brooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are being sought after one of the owners of Charlotte-staple Brooks’ Sandwich House was shot and killed in what police say appears to be an attempted robbery.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a shooting at the walk-up restaurant on N. Brevard Street at N. Davidson Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found 61-year-old Scott Allen Brooks had been shot while he was opening up the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said during a press conference Wednesday that it appears Brooks was shot during an attempted robbery. The business was likely targeted because it deals with cash, police said.
Officers said they were reviewing surveillance tape and are currently looking for two people they believe are connected to the case. Police did not release any description of the two people but did say they both appear to be males.
CMPD asked for the public’s help, saying that any information at all about the crime would be helpful. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
“The Brooks family were always out in the community... they always helped their neighbors,” Lt. Brian Crumb said. “Today, the Brooks family needs the community’s help.”
Scott Brooks ran Brooks’ Sandwich House along with his twin brother, David Brooks, for decades. Their father, Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr, founded the iconic restaurant on N. Brevard St. in 1973. Since then, they’ve helped develop the neighborhood surrounding their restaurant into the NoDa we know today.
Customers, friends and fellow business owners began showing up to pay their respects soon after the tragic news broke Monday, and they kept coming. They say Scott and the whole family were always willing to lend a hand to their neighbors.
“The Brooks family have been involved in NoDa for quite some time, they’re definitely an institution,” said Joe Kuhlmann, owner nearby business The Evening Muse. “Such a tragic thing that anybody deserved especially people who have been so kind to the community.”
Violent crime in the area is relatively low, with only a few assaults reported within a half mile of the sandwich shop in the last month.
“This isn’t Charlotte, it really isn’t," said customer Juandriquez Chambers, who’s been frequenting the restaurant since the 80s. "[In] Charlotte, you can walk down the street with no problems, there wasn’t no violence, not serious violence.”
A GoFundMe account was set up to accept donations for the Brooks family.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is urged to call 911, 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.