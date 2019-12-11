Thousands of books given to Charlotte-area students in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Forty-thousand brand new books were given away to students in the Charlotte area at no charge. Classroom Central partnered with Domtar of Fort Mill and First Book to get the books to students in need who attend Charlotte-area schools.
The “Truckload of Books” event began with the drop off of the books at Classroom Central on Monday by Domtar and First Book. The following Tuesday, volunteer educators sorted through the books by appropriate age groups.
Classroom Central regularly provides free school supplies to educators working in high-needs schools in the Charlotte area. For this event, the organization made the exception to also include community groups who work closely with children and teens.
Rachel Hubbard, program coordinator for the Early Learning Partnership of York County, says reading during the holidays is not only important to educational retention but also a great way for parents and their children to bond in a healthy way.
“They can sit down and talk to the child about the book, the colors,” said Hubbard. “Not even tell the story. They can interact with the child and that’s more valuable than the book itself. It’s the time that the parent has with the child.”
According to a report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 39% of Charlotte area third-graders we’re reading at grade level. Studies also show that 96% of children who read at grade level by the end of third-grade will graduate high school.
