Students treated after ‘irritant’ dispersed on CMS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myers Park High School students were assessed and treated after an “irritant” was dispersed on a school bus Wednesday morning.
Myers Park Assistant Principal Kathryn Davis said the irritant was dispersed during arrival Wednesday on Bus #24. Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department responded and students were assessed. Proper medical care was administered, Davis says.
Medic says they responded to the school, located on Colony Road, to investigate and treat patients for minor injuries.
“Any student who violates the Code of Student Conduct will be disciplined accordingly,” Davis said. “Please, speak with your children about bringing inappropriate items to school.”
Details surrounding the irritant and how it was dispersed were not provided.
