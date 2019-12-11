State Senator Ford noted for work on producing jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - This week Senator Carl Ford (R-Rowan, Stanly) was recognized as a “Jobs Champion” by the N.C. Chamber based on his pro-growth and pro-jobs voting record, according to a news release.
Senator Ford earned the recognition thanks to a 97% voting record.
“It is a privilege to be recognized as a "Jobs Champion" by the N.C. Chamber. My voting record is just further proof of what I stand for in North Carolina. I know how hard working the men and women of this great state are and I want to ensure that we as legislators are doing the most we can to support and fight for the policies that fuel job growth and economic prosperity,” Senator Ford said.
The N.C. Chamber is a non-partisan business advocacy group focusing on economic growth and job creation.
“Transcending politics, this publication is a straightforward tally of who showed up when given the opportunity to improve our state’s competitive footing and create jobs in our communities,” N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido wrote in the Chamber’s annual How They Voted publication.
“The 2019 legislative session saw a number of successes for North Carolina’s job creators and communities, and we are grateful for Senator Ford’s leadership in promoting pro-growth policies,” said Ray Starling, general counsel at the NC Chamber. “We appreciate that Senator Ford stood up for the ideas that will fuel our state’s competitive business climate and grow our world-class workforce, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”
This year’s “Jobs Champion” voting record was calculated using votes on 38 bills, including 25 pro-jobs bills and 13 anti-jobs bills. A legislator with a voting record above 80% is considered a “Jobs Champion.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.