“Santa Patrol” back to protect shoppers in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The “Santa Patrol,” successful last year in helping to curb crime and protect shoppers around Salisbury is back in place this year.
“We’ve always had a significant increase in crime, especially during the holiday season, mostly at the shopping centers and locations like that,” said Lt. Lee Walker. “What we’re trying to do is just present visibility, a lot of officers patrolling different areas.”
The Santa Patrol is “designed to ensure shoppers continue to feel safe this holiday season,” according to a postcard distributed throughout the community.
Officers take on “directed patrols” seven days a week, make use of drone technology, use bait vehicles, uniformed officers on foot patrols, and plain clothes officers working throughout downtown and in the shopping areas.
The Rowan County Incident Command Unit bus is also often used as part of the Santa Patrol.
The 2019 Santa Patrol has so far resulted in 13 misdemeanor arrests, one felony arrest, 6 traffic offenses, 18 contacts with people reported as being “suspicious,” and the safe return of one missing child.
“It makes us feel a lot safer, makes our customers feel a lot safer, just the presence of police on the streets is, I think a deterrent for anything that might go bad or wrong," said Pam Hylton-Coffield of Stitchin’Post. “We’re just really pleased that they recognized that there’s a need in downtown Salisbury for extra patrols.”
Tom Freeman of True Value Hardware in the Ketner Center saw the Santa Patrol in action last week.
“Of course, all the black and whites came out with the blue lights that stayed on and they were here just to show their presence," Freeman said.
Shoppers may notice several police cars in a shopping center parking lot. Most will have a “steady blue” light shining on top of the car.
Year-to-date crime statistics recently showed a significant decline overall, and the Santa Patrol and increase in foot patrols was mentioned by Chief Jerry Stokes as having been successful in 2018.
“We don’t just do it everywhere, we try to do it as many places as we can, but we try to focus on those areas. We really focus on those areas where the crime analyst told us that there’s been a couple of car break-ins here, it looks like it’s starting to occur more frequently in that area, so what do we do, we do our foot patrols in that area," said Chief Stokes.
