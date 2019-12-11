Police: Spurned lover trashed romantic rival’s apartment and set it on fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a woman who was angry at an ex-boyfriend trashed his girlfriend’s apartment and set it on fire.
The fire happened on September 15, but police arrested the suspect in the case on Monday.
Tamia Shanae Hickson, 22, of E. Horah St., is charged with first degree arson, felony breaking and entering, and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $15,000.
According to the report, Hickson was upset with the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend and had made threats through text messages and social media about burning the apartment building where the woman lived.
On September 15, firefighters responded to a structure fire call at the apartment building located at 1205 S. Main Street. A police officer on patrol had noticed the smoke and reported the fire.
The fire caused approximately $40,000 worth of damage and displaced six residents. Investigators determined that the fire had been started in a cabinet next to the stove in the kitchen.
Police also said that Hickson had broken three TV’s in the apartment and spray painted walls, mirrors, and pictures.
Police obtained warrants for Hickson’s arrest in November. She turned herself in on Monday.
