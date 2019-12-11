Panthers official files for list of potential Charlotte MLS team names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trademark applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show a potential list of Charlotte MLS team names. The applications were filed by Panthers Vice President and General Counsel Stephen Argeris on December 6th.
The list of trademark name applications includes...
- Charlotte FC
- Charlotte Crown FC
- Charlotte Fortune FC
- Charlotte Monarchs FC
- Charlotte Athletic FC
- Charlotte Town FC
- Carolina Gliders FC
- All Carolina FC
The company that applied for the trademarks was “DT Soccer, LLC” with a headquarters listed at Bank of America Stadium. The company is registered in Delaware.
Delaware state records show “DT Soccer, LLC” and “DT Soccer Holdco, LLC” were both incorporated in the state on June 5th, 2019.
The trademarks would cover a comprehensive list of goods and products including "Posters, decals, bumper stickers, printed media guides relating to a professional soccer team, printed event admission tickets, magazines featuring information in the field of soccer and more.
