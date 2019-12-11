Outgoing Kannapolis Mayor Pro Tem Roger Haas receives order of the Long Leaf Pine

He has worked tirelessly to promote the City of Kannapolis, Cabarrus County, and North Carolina to tourists in his role as a small business owner. After retiring from U.S. Tobacco, he became the president/founder of AIM Tours, a Kannapolis based travel and tour company. In particular, he is a huge cheerleader for the race industry and its employees. During race season you will find him at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and area race shops giving in depth and behind the scenes tours which are always completely booked.