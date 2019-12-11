New appointments, members highlight Char-Meck Board of Education meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced several new changes on Tuesday evening at their latest meeting.
Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Sanders Shipp, both elected to the Board in November, officially took their seats on December 10. In addition to that, the Board also elected Elyse Dashew as the new chair and Thelma Byers-Bailey as the vice chair.
Dashew, who has served two terms as vice chair, said she was grateful for the prior leadership of Mary McCray and for the support of her colleagues.
‘We have so much important work to do and I am confident that this Board is ready and willing to make the crucial decisions that will help our students,” she said. “We have accomplished so much under Mary McCray’s guidance and I know that we will continue to work for the children of Mecklenburg County. I am honored and humbled by the confidence my colleagues have shown in me and I look forward to working with all of them to help kids.’
The chair and vice-chair are elected each year at the December meeting of the Board.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.