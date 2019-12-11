NC mountain county schools issue closings, delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several High Country schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday after winter weather hit the areas overnight.
Avery County Schools and Watauga County Schools will be closed.
Ashe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay as officials monitor the weather.
Watauga County Schools were initially on a two-hour delay, but tweeted around 7:45 a.m. that the district would be closed.
“Due to a significant number of ice-covered roads across the district, WCS will be closed for students.,” the district tweeted. Wednesday will be an optional teacher workday.
Residuals of snow, sleet and freezing rain have impacted the mountain counties.
