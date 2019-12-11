Man seriously injured in shooting at packed Smokey Joe’s Cafe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot at a Charlotte bar early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Smokey Joe’s Cafe on Briar Creek Road off Monroe Road.
Two men reportedly got into a verbal argument and a man was shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
A man inside the bar says he was gearing up for open mic night, with a crowd of around 65 people, when he saw the two men fighting and heard gunshots.
Last December, a man was shot and killed while standing on the patio at Smokey Joe’s Cafe.
Anyone with information in Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The investigation is ongoing.
