Man seriously injured in shooting at packed Smokey Joe’s Cafe

December 11, 2019 at 7:06 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 9:15 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot at a Charlotte bar early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Smokey Joe’s Cafe on Briar Creek Road off Monroe Road.

Two men reportedly got into a verbal argument and a man was shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A man inside the bar says he was gearing up for open mic night, with a crowd of around 65 people, when he saw the two men fighting and heard gunshots.

Last December, a man was shot and killed while standing on the patio at Smokey Joe’s Cafe.

Anyone with information in Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The investigation is ongoing.

