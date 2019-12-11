Livingstone board member, alumnus to deliver keynote address at Livingstone College graduation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rev. Dr. Dwayne Anthony Walker, a member of the Livingstone College Board of Trustees and pastor of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Charlotte, will deliver the winter commencement address.
Winter Conferral of Degrees is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Varick Auditorium.
Walker earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Livingstone College and his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
In 2005, he was appointed pastor of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, where he has served ever since. He is a board member of the Dorothy Walls Conference and Retreat Center in Black Mountain; a member of the Black Political Caucus and the NAACP; and is chairman of the Little Rock Community Development Corporation. He is a former member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission and former vice chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee.
A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Walker grew up in Chicago.
Walker is the son of retired Bishop and Mrs. George W. C. Walker Sr. He was married to the late Geneva T. Moore Walker and is the father of four daughters, one of whom, Deborah, is a current student at Livingstone College. He has two grandchildren.
Livingstone held its first winter commencement in December 2014. More than 50 students are expected to participate.
“We love this time of year as it is the end of a semester yet the beginning of a new chapter for our graduating seniors,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “We are proud of those who will walk across the stage and start commanding their rightful place in the global society. We also look forward to hearing from our board member, Dr. Walker, who I’m confident will provide food for thought for our graduates.
