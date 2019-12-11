At least two hurt in camper fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters and emergency responders from two counties worked to battle a fire in western Rowan County on Tuesday, and to help at least two people who were hurt in that fire.
The fire was reported in the 200 block of Beaver Dam Road off Needmore Road just before 9:00. According to an official at the scene, the fire started in a camper that was parked between a mobile home and another camper.
A person in the burning camper was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated, while a person in the mobile home was being treated by Rowan County Emergency Services.
Firefighters from departments in western Rowan as well as Davie County responded.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping two people displaced as a result of the fire.
