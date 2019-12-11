Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Clemson has once again dominated the Associated Press All-Athletic Coast Conference teams. The playoff-bound Tigers swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards and placed 12 players on the two teams. Running back Travis Etienne was a repeat selection as offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. The coach of the year is Louisville's Scott Satterfield and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the newcomer of the year. The awards were voted upon by 14 sports writers who cover the conference.