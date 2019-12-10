First Alert overnight for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight for our mountain counties in anticipation of rain changing mainly to freezing rain beginning late tonight and lasting into the predawn hours. Only a light glaze of ice is expected during this period which of course will create some slick spots, but it won’t be enough to bring down trees and powerlines. For areas east of the mountains, periods of rain will continue overnight as temperatures continue to drop.