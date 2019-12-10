First Alert overnight for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight for our mountain counties in anticipation of rain changing mainly to freezing rain beginning late tonight and lasting into the predawn hours. Only a light glaze of ice is expected during this period which of course will create some slick spots, but it won’t be enough to bring down trees and powerlines. For areas east of the mountains, periods of rain will continue overnight as temperatures continue to drop.
All this will end around daybreak and with the rain moving east Wednesday morning, sunshine should break out and last into Thursday as well before the next storm system arrives on Friday. This time freezing rain may fall outside of the mountains and possibly close to Charlotte.
Obviously we’ve issued a First Alert for Friday out of respect to this situation. There remains much uncertainty as to how much accumulation may occur, but we’re not ruling out up to a quarter inch perhaps peaking in the Catawba Valley around the greater Hickory area with lower amounts in the mountains as well as around Charlotte and points east.
