Family processes death of mother, student Kendal Crank: ’It doesn’t come with a manual'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been almost nine months since then 27-year-old Kendal Ryan Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout on N. Tryon St.
Linda Springs, Kendal’s mother, says she’ll never forget that day -- March 28 -- particularly because she remembered how happy Kendal was only a few hours before she was brutally shot and killed.
“We went to the same hair shop,” said Springs. “And I changed my hair appointment to her day, not knowing that that would be the last day I would see her.”
Springs believes it was God’s work, because she would’ve never crossed paths with Kendal that day had she not changed her hair appointment at the last minute. She recalls her daughter walking in carrying bags from Cook Out, one of her favorite food spots.
“She came in and I was going out and we kinda laughed,” said Linda. “If I would’ve known that that would be my last time seeing her, I would’ve embraced my daughter.”
Kendal, a nursing student, was on her way to class after leaving her hair appointment…but she would never make it there. As she was driving down N. Tryon Street, a group of young boys began to shoot. Kendal, sitting in her car at a stoplight in the middle of it all, was shot and killed.
It was a particularly shocking and devastating case not only for Kendal’s family, but the community and for Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. A young mother, daughter and student instantly lost her life not only in the middle of a busy intersection, but in the light of day.
“It hasn’t been an easy road,” said Springs. “Dealing with death…it doesn’t come with a manual.”
Even now, the family is having a difficult time dealing with the loss. Kendal, along with her two children, all stayed in the family home. Springs two grandchildren, studious La’Mya and lively Kyrie, were reflections of Kendal. And with them now staying with their father, Springs says the home just isn’t filled with warmth and life as it used to be.
“It was funny because all three of them yelled constantly,” said Springs. “[Kendal] would yell out her daughter’s name and Mya would yell out to the baby and all three of them were just yelling!...It’s funny; I don't hear the yelling anymore or the babies' feet pitter pattering around the house."
Kendal was also Springs’ youngest – and only—daughter.
I told God, ‘You saved the best for last,’” said Linda. “Because I always wanted a little girl and she was a joy for me.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police starting making arrests in Kendal’s death not even a full twenty-four hours after it happened. 17-year-old Adonis Smith, 22-year-old Tychicus Dobie and 24-year-old Marquis Smith were all charged with murder.
“I feel sorry for the young men’s families,” said Linda. “Why? Because I lost a daughter and they lost a child. Maybe still alive, but they lost a child. I can’t see mine, you can see yours. But you still lost them to the system. And that’s going to follow them for the rest of their lives.”
Donald Springs –Kendal’s stepfather—says he does not understand why issues are continuously being solved with such violent extremes.
“If you commit a crime like that and kill another person without working it out,” said Springs. “You have an opportunity to walk away. And if it was three boys or five boys, somebody should’ve spoke out and said, ‘Come on, man; don’t do that. Let’s go.”
Sadly, Linda says the family is also trying to help Kendal’s biological father, who had a stroke shortly after Kendal’s death.
“He buried a son, which was not my son, two years apart from losing Kendal,” said Linda. “When he lost Kendall, it’s like everything he ever had just went out of him.”
The case is far from over. Linda Springs, and her husband, Donald (Kendal’s stepfather), have been speaking back and forth with the district attorney handling Kendal’s case.
They were told the case may not be completed absolved for another two years. Linda Springs also says the next trial is set for January.
Meanwhile, Linda and Donald say they turn to their faith in God to help them cope…and also memories of Kendal, who they called “Smart Girl.” She was known for being intelligent, vibrant and, according to her parents, somebody who sought to find the light in dark situations, something that Linda admittedly says she didn’t always agree with.
“That was one of our battles because she gave everyone the benefit of the doubt,” said Linda. She would say, ‘Well, ma, maybe he did love her’ or ‘Maybe she didn’t deserve that. People can change’ and I would be like, ‘No, no no. You can’t do that.’”
Now, Linda says her perspective has changed. She looks tries to find the joy in the darkness, the light in every dark place, if only to carry Kendal’s spirit further now that she’s gone.
“Maybe I should try to look beyond the outside like she did, you know?” said Linda. “So it’s a lesson for me and, um, and that’s what I try to think of the good things about her. That keeps me going.”
