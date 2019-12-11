Dry and chilly for now, cold rain soon returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As last night’s front pulls to our east sunshine will break out and last into Thursday as well before the next storm system arrives early Friday.
Afternoon temperatures will only get back to near 50° today and Thursday, below average for this time of the year and that sets the stage for a very cold and wet end to the workweek. But it’s not just rain we’re talking about.
This time freezing rain will likely fall outside of the mountains and possibly close to Charlotte. Obviously, we’ve issued a First Alert for Friday out of respect to this dicey situation.
There remains much uncertainty as to how much accumulation may occur, but we’re not ruling out up to a quarter inch perhaps peaking in the Catawba Valley around the greater Morganton-Lenoir-Hickory area with lower amounts in the mountains as well as around Charlotte and points east.
As Friday unfolds, all neighborhoods – even in western sections - will transition to cold rain that will linger into early Saturday morning. Friday will be cold with temperatures in the 40s before we dry out on Saturday and push into the upper 50s during the afternoon.
Sunday looks to be an awesome mid-December day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast with highs close to 60°. We’ll likely hold in the mild 60s early next week, but a few showers may return late Monday and Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
