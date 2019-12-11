Drastic drop in temperatures expected overnight into Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rather damp start, sunshine is starting to prevail across the WBTV viewing area. After visiting highs in the 50s this afternoon, expect sub-freezing temperatures across the Carolina tonight.
Mostly clear skies will give way lows in the mid to upper 20s across the Piedmont and upper teens and lower 20s in the mountains. Tomorrow starts off sunny and cold before clouds return later in the day. Despite the sunshine to start the day highs will only reach the mid 40s Thursday.
A First Alert is in effect for Friday as large area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico moves north into the Carolinas. As the system encounters rather cold air, there's a chance the we'll get a some freezing rain along with a day filled with heavy rain showers.
Freezing rain which could lead to icing will likely fall outside of the mountains and possibly close to Charlotte. However, there remains much uncertainty as to how much accumulation may occur, but we’re not ruling out up to a quarter inch perhaps peaking in the Catawba Valley around the greater Morganton-Lenoir-Hickory area with lower amounts in the mountains as well as around Charlotte and points east.
As Friday unfolds, all neighborhoods – even in western sections - will transition to cold rain that will linger into early Saturday morning. Friday will be cold with temperatures in the 40s before we dry out on Saturday and push into the upper 50s during the afternoon.
Sunday looks to be an awesome mid-December day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast with highs close to 60°. We’ll likely hold in the mild 60s early next week, but a few showers may return late Monday and Tuesday.
Have a Wonderful Wednesday,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.