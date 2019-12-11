Charlotte jewelry store robbed, suspects on-the-loose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A business located off of Park Road was robbed on Tuesday evening and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
The incident occurred at the Brownlee Jewelers in the Park Road Shopping Center shortly before 6:00 p.m., according to CMPD.
Four male suspects are believed to be responsible for the incident after three entered the store while it was open and stole jewelry while another individual remained in the car as a driver.
Police are reporting that no one was injured during the incident and that they are actively trying to find those responsible for this robbery.
No further information has been released at this time.
