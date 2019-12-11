Carolinas in deep chill again, mountains get snow

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of mild weather, winter staged a comeback in the Carolinas Wednesday morning.
In the mountains there was freezing rain and snow before daybreak. Enough snow to cover some roads and the landscape in places like Beech Mountain but only a couple of inches at most. Temperatures, though, stayed in the mid-twenties for most of the day with very cold weather expected overnight.
People like Chris Herman in Banner Elk welcomed the big change.
“I’m glad it’s back,” she said.
Herman is hoping the weather will stay cold for a while and bring a white Christmas to the area.
”I’d like 20 inches on Christmas,” she said.
So far, no problems with Wednesday’s weather but forecasters say there could be more of the same within a week.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.