Barr: FBI’s Russia investigation based on ‘bogus narrative’
Attorney General William Barr speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Washington. (Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)/AP)
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO | December 10, 2019 at 7:17 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 7:17 PM

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) - Attorney General William Barr is leveling blistering criticism at how the Russia investigation was conducted.

He says it was based on a “bogus narrative” that the Trump campaign might have conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

Barr spoke to NBC News after the release of a Justice Department inspector general report that found problems with the FBI’s investigation, but also concluded there was a proper basis for opening the probe.

Barr says he disagrees with the inspector general, particularly the finding that the FBI had enough information to use surveillance on a former Trump campaign aide.

