The Bail Project uses donation from Panthers to post bail for man charged with assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The national organization The Bail Project partnered with the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee and David Tepper Charitable foundation to bail 25 people out of jail before the Thanksgiving holiday. These groups donated $100,000.
The Panthers also provided a criteria for those bail outs.
“All of the bail project clients that are receiving our donation have been charged with low level, non-violent offenses and they have no ties to domestic violence," spokesperson Bruce Speight announced in November.
WBTV learned from court records that their criteria was not followed.
Kenneth King has been charged with assault several times in the past. Most recently, on October 19th he was arrested for assault on a female, and The Bail Project bailed him out on November 2nd. He was then back in jail charged with larceny on November 11th, and this time the Bail Project bailed him out with funds from the Panthers.
“When we see that it was a misdemeanor larceny it triggered us to be able to say well here’s a candidate right here," Gemini Boyd, a bail disruptor for The Bail Project, told WBTV. "We were doing so many, trying to get so many out at that particular time, that is what happened.”
Boyd says they had under a week to make selections, so they were working quickly.
“It was a mistake that I stand to say that, okay, we made it, but we have since changed his life, so was it a mistake?” Boyd said.
We asked the Mecklenburg County public defender Kevin Tully that same question.
“The Panthers may or may not have had their own criteria for how they wanted to spend their money and they can define what their expectations were, but I would certainly never call it a mistake to have someone who was ordered released, released,” Tully said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Carolina Panthers said:
“Bail reform will continue to be one of the focus areas for the Player Impact Committee. Our guidelines are clear and we have communicated with The Bail Project."
The Bail Project is focused on helping these people with what comes next.
Boyd says they want to make it right.
“They donated the money for us to be able to go get these individuals, so we made a minor mistake and now we’re moving forward,” he said.
A major component of The Bail Project is providing wraparound services for newly released individuals. Local church New Birth Charlotte is providing clients transportation to court dates and referrals for mental health and substance abuse resources.
“We make sure we have a follow-up contact with them, meet with them to put a face to their name," Pastor Horatious Harris said. “Of course we invite them to our church service, but mainly we keep up with them to make sure they’re doing well.”
Pastor Harris is calling on other organizations in Charlotte to join in their efforts to provide assistance for formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering society.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.