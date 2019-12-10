Vehicle break-in spree under investigation in Rock Hill neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten people reported having their car windows smashed in a neighborhood near Cherry Park in Rock Hill Monday night.
Just a week ago, police had numerous reports of broken car windows in Winthrop Heights neighborhood - bringing the total number of vehicles vandalized in the last two weeks to 19.
Glass from those car windows can still be seen in the streets where these vandalisms happened, including just off University Drive. This neighborhood is just a little more than a mile from Winthrop University. In each crime- one of the cars’ windows was smashed in but nothing appeared to be taken.
Police say as they investigate they’re asking neighbors to leave security lighting on at their homes at all hours and to check your motion detectors among other things to make sure they are working.
Police say they do not have any suspects at this time, but they are asking people to take another look at a photo they shared in September. Two men were seen on surveillance near Cherry Park and the Rock Hill Tennis Center around the time of similar vandalisms, police say.
If you have any information that can help, you’re asked to call police.
