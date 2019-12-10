Two wanted after man shot multiple times in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to identify two people wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Vance Drive and McKinnon Avenue. Police say the victim, a 19-year-old male, showed up at the Atrium Health Cabarrus Emergency Room with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim’s current condition has not been released.
Investigators are trying to locate two people they say ran away from the scene on foot toward the Greens of Concord apartments. Both suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.
One suspect is described as a light skinned black male, around 5’8” tall with ear-length dreadlocks with blonde tips. He was possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, and was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black male with short dreadlocks. He was possibly wearing gray hooded sweatshirt and saggy jeans and was possibly armed with a handgun.
Police say the victim and suspects are known to each other and this was not a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
