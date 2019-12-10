Two arrested in connection with fatal University area crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after police determined that they caused a deadly accident in north Charlotte this past November.
The accident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. of of E W.T. Harris Boulevard near University Ridge Road.
According to CMPD, Jeroline Williams, 74, was attempting to turn at that intersection when she was struck by a car driven by Camron Moore, 18. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash while Moore and his passenger, Tyler Washington-Brown, 19, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An ensuing investigation into the matter found that Moore and another driver, Charlie Molina-Calderon, 18, were both driving recklessly at high rates of speed which ultimately led to the accident.
On December 9, arrest warrants were issued for both Moore and Molina-Calderon and were taken into custody.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
