Police: Man who died at homeless camp near CPCC fell, he was not killed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man who was found dead near the CPCC-Main campus in Elizabeth in early April died from injuries sustained in a fall and was not killed as previously thought.
The incident happened on April 5 at a homeless camp in the area. Police were originally investigating the death of 60-year-old James Scoot Anderson as a homicide after he was found dead with “apparent trauma.”
Homicide detectives canvassed the area to determine whether there were any witnesses to the incident and asked the public for help getting information.
More than seven months later on Tuesday, officials said the Medical Examiner determined Anderson’s death was due to internal injuries from a fall. The Medical Examiner said Anderson was intoxicated at the time and that likely contributed to the fall.
No further information has been released.
